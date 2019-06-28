National men's health month is dedicated to raising awareness about common life-threatening issues, here we've compiled new tech for their treatment

National Men's Health Month 2019

This national Men’s Health Month, NS Medical Devices is highlighting some of the most common issues affecting men and the best tech to help with its treatment, with health outcomes among males being substantially worse than among women.

Despite being many of the leading causes of death among men, however, heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease, stroke, diabetes and suicide are preventable.

World Health Organization (WHO) data published earlier this month shows that the probability of a man aged 30 dying from long-term diseases is almost 50% higher than for a woman of the same age.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for health focus on reducing premature mortality from chronic diseases, however they realise that the targets cannot be met unless greater action is taken to tackle the the health problems among men.

Here we profile a range of treatments that are capable of transforming lives by monitoring patients’ risk of diseases in the liver and treatment of prostate cancer detected at any stage of its development.

Latest devices designed to tackle men’s health issues

iBeat Heart Watch for Cardiovascular disease

According to the American Heart Association (AHA) most people who die from coronary heart disease are men over the age of 65, while someone dies in the US from cardiovascular disease every 38 seconds.

While some lifestyle choices such as smoking and heavy drinking have long been associated with an increased risk of heart problems, other factors are not as familiar, including a person’s height as well as blood type.

Smart wearable company iBeat, based in San Francisco, has designed a smart watch with medical grade sensors that continuously measures blood circulation and oxygen levels, while monitoring heart rate in real time.

If an abnormality in the cycle is detected and the wearer is unresponsive for ten seconds due to a possible cardiac arrest or heart failure, the iBeat Heart Watch notifies a designated emergency contact along with emergency services

SugarBEAT for Diabetes

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when the body can’t control blood glucose levels properly, and is increasing among all ages in regions of Europe.

There are almost 60 million people with diabetes on the continent, or about 10.3% of men and 9.6% of women aged 25 years and over, mostly due to increases in obesity, unhealthy diets and physical inactivity.

Worldwide, high blood glucose kills around 3.4 million people annually, with 80% of these deaths occurring in low and middle-income countries, and WHO projects diabetes deaths will double between 2005 and 2030.

Having recently won the CE Mark – needed to sell medical devices in Europe – of approval for its latest SugarBEAT continuous glucose monitor.

A wearable sensor developed by medical technologies company Nemaura Medical doesn’t require any needles used for glucose analysis.

The device consisting of a disposable patch that can be placed at different places on the body draws the tissue fluid from the skin by passing an imperceptible electric current through the skin.

Its connected SugarBEAT smartphone app provides glucose readings every five minutes for as as long as its worn.

Flow’s headset for depression and suicide