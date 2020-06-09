The system has been tested in simulated lung environments and recently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Xoran Technologies, the market leader in point-of-care cone beam CT, recently announced an agreement with MakeMedical, LLC – a company formed by University of Michigan inventors – to distribute its VentMITM pressure regulator. Designed to allow the use of a single ventilator by multiple individuals, VentMI can address current and future potential ventilator shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We were focused on developing a system that could at least double ventilator capacity,” said otolaryngologist Kyle Van Koevering, M.D., of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Michigan Medicine and an associate faculty member in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Michigan Engineering. “We were looking for innovative ways to potentially help hospitals preparing for a ventilator shortage during the pandemic and beyond. The VentMI pressure regulator allows us to do just that, without compromising the health of our patients.”

The VentMI ventilator splitter offers individualized pressure control that is uniquely adjustable to each patient. Its unique design minimizes cross-contamination, offers the ability to regulate the pressure of each patient individually and addresses limitations of other concepts. Combining pressure regulators and one-way valves, this system has been tested in simulated lung environments and recently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. it is now available for purchase and use in hospitals, surgery centers, field hospitals, and stockpiling for future pandemic planning.

“VentMI takes minutes to set-up and is easy-to-use, meaning hospitals and care facilities can prepare for viral outbreaks and surges with minimal cost outlay.” says Xoran President David Sarment. “Xoran has a long history of collaboration with University of Michigan faculty and surgeons, so our partnership with MakeMedical just makes sense. We will be able to leverage our existing footprint in the intensive care unit (ICU), where our mobile xCAT IQ™ CT provides real-time imaging for critical care patients.”

Truly mobile, Xoran’s xCAT IQ was designed specifically for the ICU and operating rooms in hospitals. Because the xCAT IQ is highly maneuverable in tight spaces and easy-to-use, patients can be scanned directly at their point-of-care and would not have to be transported out of surgery or recovery to a remotely located radiology suite for an often-necessary CT scan. Bringing mobile CT to the ICU may reduce transport through the hospital, keeping critical patients quarantined in the ICU.

MakeMedical, LLC, a University of Michigan startup, specializes in the manufacture of high-fidelity medical simulators and the use of additive manufacturing technology in developing patient-first solutions. Founded in 2018 by University of Michigan Surgeons and industry leaders, MakeMedical seeks to improve healthcare by enhancing medical training and making devices more accessible.

