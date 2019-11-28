Varex will showcase a nanotube (NT) based X-ray tube, a new family of IGZO digital detectors, and its photon counting digital detectors. At RSNA 2019, Varex will display innovative Solutions in Sight

Image: Varex Z Platform IGZO Digital Detector. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

Varex Imaging Corporation will showcase its latest X-ray tubes and sources, digital detectors, connect and control devices and software solutions at the 105th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The RSNA 2019 conference and exhibit will take place December 1 – 6, 2019, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

In addition to Varex’s extensive X-ray imaging product portfolio, the company will highlight several new technologies and products including: a nanotube (NT) based X-ray tube, a new family of IGZO digital detectors, and its photon counting digital detectors. At RSNA 2019, Varex will display innovative Solutions in Sight.

Innovative X-ray Tube Technology

A new curved array nanotube (NT) prototype will be unveiled to open discussions with customers about developing new products and applications. The NT2518C is a 25-emitter tube prototype available for use in Static Breast Tomosynthesis Systems as well as different industrial and medical applications.

Nanotube technology replaces traditional coiled filament in a traditional X-ray tube with a multibeam field emission cold cathode nanotube emitter. This technology enables X-ray tubes to be manufactured using arrays of small emitters ideally suited for portable tomosynthesis systems, Mobile C-Arm surgical systems, and portable computed tomography (CT) systems, among other medical imaging applications. Varex and its joint venture partner VEC Imaging GmbH & Co. Kg, based in Erlangen Germany, developed this nanotube technology.

Varex will also introduce its liquid metal bearing (LMB) technology to its X-ray tube portfolio with the first-to-market anode and grounded tube FP-1596-LMB for cardiovascular applications and G-507X-LMB for CT applications. LMB technology removes the usual delay from exposure to boost time as LMB tubes are continuously rotating at speed and can achieve instant high-power exposure. The Varex LMB technology adds to the life of the tube, as well as enables ease of use, reduction in tube noise, and overall improvement in heat dissipation properties in demanding instant high-power exposure conditions. To further enhance the customer experience with this LMB product, Varex will for the first time be offering them as a lease option – enabling customers to have better total cost management.

Integrated Solutions

Varex will be showcasing Integrated Solutions for Computed Tomography (CT), Mammography, Surgical Mobile C-Arm, Fluoroscopy and Radiography. Highlights include a new Mammography Sub-Assembly – an integrated X-ray solution which combines multiple components in an optimized package that incorporates a Mammography CNT prototype tube, 3024MX a-Si detector, ECS/generator box, high-voltage connector, compression paddle and MeVis Secure View software. This package includes:

Enhanced capability for Mammography imaging

Turn-key X-ray source sub-assembly for rapid integration

Digital Detectors

New Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO) and amorphous-silicon (a-Si) based flat panel digital detectors that provide improved performance characteristics and advanced support applications compared to traditional digital detectors, including:(2)

Radiography and R&F – high resolution premium and wireless value offerings; high speed R&F

Mammography – low cost, mid-tier 2D and high-end 3D

Fluoroscopy – full suite of premium CMOS and value a-Si for applications such as surgery, CBCT and cardiac

Introducing the Varex Z Platform with the new IGZO 3131Z (31 x 31 cm, 100 µm pixel size) detector that offers:

Low dose performance

High resolution zoom modes

Onboard corrections and fast frame rates

Varex Imaging plans to release a series of Z Platform products over the coming years for Mobile C-Arm, Cardiovascular, and Dental CBCT applications. The 3131Z is the first example of the new platform.

Photon Counting Detectors

Direct Conversion (booth #2973) will showcase its photon counting technology which offers excellent tissue separation and contrast in medical applications, including whole body scanning and breast CT.(3)

Hydra/TDI/TDIX detectors: cutting-edge performance for full body scanning where low dose and high-resolution imaging are essential.

Direct Conversion will also be introducing the next generation of photon counting Technology

New XC-Pyxis technology: the next level of photon counting

4-side buttable sensors allowing greater flexibility in forming any shape and size detectors

Enhanced spectral capabilities with 6 energy thresholds per pixel

On-chip binning for better band with utilization and faster acquisitions

Connect and Control

Displaying a full suite of Manual and Automated collimators and other components for fixed and mobile systems that include:

Connectors – maintenance free and smallest dimensions in the industry

Automatic Exposure Control – sensors with lowest absorption rates and 100% shadow free

Mammography – smart comfort paddles for mammography systems

Also displaying the Optica 20, a manually operated collimator for integration with stationary radiography systems. This collimator is equipped with a long-life LED that projects a light field on the exposed area. Aligning the detector under the X-ray beam is made easy with a single center bucky laser line. The Optica 20 is optimized for radiography up to 150 kV tube voltage.

Software Solutions

AI Showcase where the Varex team will highlight:

Prototyping and agile development of algorithms and solutions with MeVisLab + AI

Clinical profound ground-truth creation for AI (e.g. segmentation by clinical experts)

FDA and CE knowledge for regulatory approvals

Sales, Marketing, and Training solutions

And demonstrate:

Veolity, the company’s established AI enabled chest CT reading software

Prototyping and development platform – MeVisLab + AI

Segmentation and Visualization – MeVis Distant Services (Liver, Living Donor Liver Transplantation)

Training Solution – MeVis Online Academy

These technologies have not been approved or cleared for any diagnostic or pre-clinical use at this time.

Performance data on file by date study completed.

All Varex imaging receptors are designed to be integrated into a complete X-ray system by a qualified system integrator. The system Integrator is responsible for obtaining FDA clearance for medical use or appropriate CE marking.

