The TELE PACK + self-contained system would support the outpatient sites of care, leveraging its ease of use, portability, and clinical value

The TELE PACK + portable video system for endoscopic diagnosis and treatment. (Photo: Business Wire)

US-based endoscopy, imaging, and OR integration firm KARL STORZ has launched its new compact endoscopy system, dubbed TELE PACK +, intended for use in outpatient sites of care.

TELE PACK + is a portable video system designed to combine all the essential components, including light source, camera control unit, and display, required for endoscopic diagnosis and treatment, along with image capture and data management.

KARL STORZ surgical marketing executive director Monica Ambrose said: “Patient volumes continue to transition from the hospital to outpatient sites of care. The TELE PACK + was developed to effectively keep pace with and enable this procedural migration.

“It provides a visualization experience similar to what doctors are accustomed to in the OR, in a package designed specifically for outpatient facilities.”

TELE PACK + system is a portable, easy to use compact endoscopy system

The TELE PACK + self-contained system would support the outpatient sites of care, leveraging its ease of use, portability, and clinical value, said the company.

The system would offer healthcare providers a single, standardised interface, facilitating positive outcomes, enhanced clinician and patient experience, and optimised overall costs.

In addition, TELE PACK + would benefit clinicians through consistency in using same types of cameras, videoscopes, and instrumentation across all locations, and administrators to standardise across multiple specialties, including ENT, Urology, Gynecology at outpatient facilities.

Furthermore, it would also enable healthcare systems, teaching institutions, and hospitals to seamlessly connect and coordinate outpatient sites of care, with its integrated documentation and networking functionalities.

Amy Garcia, MD, from Albuquerque, New Mexico said: “The TELE PACK + is a perfect addition to any gynecology office. The compact design is streamlined and mobile, while the high-definition image provides the quality and visual detail I need to perform hysteroscopy in the office efficiently and safely. This is important for me and my patients.”