The partnership between DiA Imaging Analysis and Edan Instruments will help accelerate the adoption of DiA's AI-based cardiac ultrasound solutions

Image: DiA Imaging Analysis partners with Edan Instruments.Photo: Courtesy of krishna arts/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

DiA Imaging Analysis, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ultrasound analysis solutions, announced a partnership with Edan Instruments, a leading medical products and services company.

Ultrasound is a $7B market rapidly growing, adding new users in various point-of-care settings. Yet, acquiring the right image and analyzing it is still difficult and done mostly visually, which highly depends on the user’s experience.

DiA’s AI-based cardiac solution, LVivo Toolbox, provides a fast and objective cardiac ultrasound analysis that assists in reducing the subjectivity and increasing the efficiency of clinician’s decision-making process. LVivo Toolbox could be easily used by clinicians with various levels of experience and fits to operate as an integrated add-on solution on ultrasound devices and Healthcare IT systems.

“Edan provides innovative and high-quality medical products and services, bringing the most ground-breaking imaging technologies to its customers that best fit their clinical setting and needs”. Said Renfu Zhang, Edan’s ultrasound product line director. “With DiA’s AI-based cardiac solution, we will offer our customers an additional layer of automated AI-based analysis, as part of their everyday workflow”.

Edan Instruments, a leading medical equipment supplier, has developed unique ultrasound devices that offer advanced imaging technologies, dual touch screens and a gesture-control user interface, supporting a wide range of clinical applications and delivering excellent image clarity.

“We are thrilled to partner with Edan Instruments and join forces to offer Edan’s customers objective and fast clinical indications that they often struggle to find visually”, said Hila Goldman Aslan, DiA’s CEO and co-founder.

DiA’s CEO’s will talk about the Future of AI in cardiac ultrasound at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) conference’s Data Analysis session – September 2nd, 12:30PM, Digital Health Area – Stage 2; Edan will be exhibiting at booth #W100.

Source: Company Press Release