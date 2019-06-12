Asahi Kasei Group company Zoll Medical has agreed to acquire Cardiac Science from private equity firm Aurora Resurgence for an undisclosed sum.

Image: Zoll Medical has agreed to acquire Cardiac Science. Photo: courtesy of PinkBlue / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Cardiac Science is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and related parts, components and accessories.

The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of training, maintenance, and support services for AED customers.

With executive offices in Deerfield and Wisconsin, the company carries out has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. It has an installed base of more than 500,000 units in around 100 countries across the world.

Zoll Resuscitation president Elijah White said: “We are excited about the alignment of our two companies and our combined ability to put life-saving technology in the hands of more lay rescuers and first responders answering medical emergencies.”

The acquisition of Cardiac Science is believed to help Zoll to expand its AED management programs to a larger number of AEDs.

Zoll’s AED LinkTM is said to connect first responders with the closest available AED and its technology allows dispatchers to communicate the locations of registered AEDs to callers reporting potential sudden cardiac arrest incidents.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Cardiac Science president and CEO Dev Kurdikar said: “We are enthusiastic that our combined portfolios will be able to address a greater range of needs for our customers and look forward to accelerated innovation to meet persistent needs in the community for these vital emergency services.

“By expanding the reach of our current and future line of Powerheart AEDs, we will be able to further fulfill our mission of saving lives.”

Zoll is engaged in the development and marketing of medical devices and software solutions, which help advance emergency care and save lives, as well as enhance clinical and operational efficiencies.

The company provides products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation. It offers a comprehensive set of technologies for clinicians, EMS and fire professionals.