The Dexcom G6 system measures glucose levels just beneath the surface of the skin and sends data wirelessly every five minutes

Welldoc and Dexcom Expand Strategic Partnership. (Credit: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.)

Welldoc, a trailblazer in digital health that is revolutionizing chronic condition management, and Dexcom, the leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), today announced the first customer for a new integrated offering to drive improved health for people with Type 2 diabetes. Welldoc will offer its BlueStar® digital health solution and the Dexcom G6 CGM system as a single platform offering for select employers and health systems, beginning with a Fortune 100 company.

The Dexcom G6 system measures glucose levels just beneath the surface of the skin and sends data wirelessly every five minutes. BlueStar®, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their conditions and enhancing connections to their healthcare teams.

“This partnership allows us to bring together the two most challenging, and often independent, elements of diabetes management – glucose monitoring and the impact of lifestyle choices – for the first time. Through a new app experience, users will be able to manage multiple facets of their health while also improving data sharing with their care team,” said Kevin McRaith, CEO of Welldoc. “Our goal at Welldoc is to advance the self-management of chronic conditions, improve population health and reduce costs. Our integrated offering with Dexcom is an important advancement in these efforts.”

“During the pandemic, we have observed the value of Dexcom CGM for all people with diabetes. By integrating CGM with engaging digital health solutions, we have simplified and improved management for people living with Type 2 diabetes,” said Matt Dolan, senior vice president of strategy, corporate development and new markets at Dexcom. “Our expanded partnership with Welldoc will empower users to take control of their health by combining real-time CGM data and AI-driven digital health coaching.”

The G6 includes a slim, water-resistant sensor that is discreet, easy to insert, and is FDA-cleared to make diabetes treatment decisions without confirmatory finger sticks or calibration. The system features customizable alarms and alerts to warn users of dangerous glucose levels, even while they are asleep.

Source: Company Press Release