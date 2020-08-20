Strategic acquisition assures reliable supply of high-quality fiber optic diffusers for the Illuminox platform

Rakuten Medical has announced the acquisition of Medlight SA. Medlight produces and commercializes a large range of catheters and diffusers for optical light delivery. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Medlight provides Rakuten Medical with a strategic partner, including resources and its network of well-qualified subcontractors to facilitate rapid development of new optical devices under the European and US medical regulatory standards. This acquisition also ensures Rakuten Medical has access to and more comprehensive oversight of a supply chain vital to the development of the company’s diagnostics and therapeutic light technologies.

Previously Medlight served as a contract manufacturer for Rakuten Medical’s device finishing facility in Germany. Medlight was also a labeler for clinical trial materials and provided QA oversight for upstream manufacturing activities.

Founded in 1997, Medlight technologies have been used by more than 35 biotech companies in over 70 different diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Though cancer is the primary therapeutic indication, Medlight’s technologies have also been applied to treat cardiovascular diseases, Parkinson’s disease, ophthalmic, dermatologic, and dental diseases.

Medlight has a strong track record of working cooperatively with health care professionals, industrial partners, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies to develop specific medical devices for therapeutic light delivery. Headquartered just outside of Lausanne, Switzerland, Medlight’s proximity to Rakuten Medical’s device development group in Sinn-Fleisbach, Germany provides additional logistic benefits.

“Medlight is an ideal acquisition, as they are global leaders in the development of light dosimetry technologies for a variety of diseases,” said Hiroshi Mikitani, Chairman and CEO of Rakuten Medical. “This acquisition secures our supply chain, ensuring the needs of patients are met by optimizing and managing continuous improvement of our delivery system.”

Founder and CEO, Medlight SA, Roland Bays commented, “Our agreement with Rakuten Medical is a strategic and operational fit. We are very excited to combine our innovative technologies to yield the maximum benefit to the medical community, the patients, and families that are battling cancer.”

