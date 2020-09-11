QT Ultrasound is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of an innovative automated imaging system producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images

QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner. (Credit: QT Ultrasound.)

QT Ultrasound®, developer of the QTscan®, will bring its radiation- and compression-free 3D breast imaging technology to China, and other Asian markets, through a partnership with TCL Healthcare Equipment. The Shanghai-based company focuses on medical imaging equipment with proven expertise in bringing innovative products to Asia.

QT Ultrasound focused on China for international expansion because China is the second largest medical device market in the world, following the United States. The market will continue to grow because the Chinese government is focused on improving healthcare access and outcomes by embracing technological innovation. The QTscan is particularly advantageous for Asian women because of its ability to accurately image dense breasts; an estimated 70% of Asian women have dense breasts, for which mammography has proven to be less sensitive in identifying masses. Both companies believe China is a country where the QTscan can have a very positive impact on women’s healthcare.

“QT Ultrasound is excited to partner with TCL Healthcare to bring our safe, innovative breast imaging technology to China. This team has the knowledge, experience, and relationships to take the QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner from approval through commercialization. We could not have found better partners,” says QT Ultrasound’s CEO and Founder, Dr. John Klock.

Mr. George Chan, Chairman of TCL Healthcare, understands that for health care to help save more lives, it needs to be affordable, which became the company’s mission. Mr. Chan says, “The QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner is exactly the right technology at the right time and will further our goal of screening for common cancers, especially screening for women – quickly, safely, and affordably.”

QT Ultrasound and TCL Healthcare share ambitious goals for providing women across Asia access to the QTscan. They expect to quickly commercialize the QTscan in China’s healthcare institutions and become a leader in the rapidly growing, breast imaging arena.

