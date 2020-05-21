The British Plastics Federation launched the PPE suppliers list after it was contacted by more than 100 different organisations for help source critical equipment
The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has launched an online portal to help organisations across the UK locate personal protective equipment (PPE) suppliers in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
It comes after the trade association was contacted by more than 100 different organisations – including the UK, Scottish, and Welsh governments, as well as the NHS – to help source suppliers that can provide critical equipment for frontline workers.
The requests have predominantly been for PPE, but other items such as bottles and closures for hand sanitiser have also been called for.
In response, the BPF has concentrated on helping to locate manufacturers and suppliers from across the country.
Director-general Philip Law said: “BPF member companies have stepped up to transform and expand their manufacturing operations, working longer and harder to ensure we can provide the protective equipment and medical supplies the UK needs.
“We are also working closely with the government to access the specialist manufacturing equipment that is urgently needed.”
Plastics business Berry among the list of PPE suppliers in the UK
The BPF has split the list of PPE, plastic bottle and clinical waste suppliers into eight different categories depending on this service they are providing.
These are aprons and gowns; bottles and caps for hand sanitiser; clinical waste bags and liners; medical mouldings components and PPE production; sheets and film that can be used for visors; ventilator components and packaging; visors and face shields; and other items.
Aprons and gowns
- Berry bpi
- Cromwell Polythene
- Henley’s Medical Supplies
- Imperial Polythene
- Polystar
- Skymark Packaging International Ltd
- Tibard
- Weldbank Plastic Company
Bottles and caps for hand sanitiser
Bottles
- Alpla
- AST Plastic Containers UK LLP
- Berry & RPC – M&H Plastics
- Caledonian Plastics
- Coral Products
- Esterform Packaging
- Euro Extrusions / Precision Bottles
- IPACKCHEM
- Jubb UK
- MacAlpine Plumbing
- Measom Freer
- Nolato Jaycare
- Precision Bottles
- Plastipak
- Robinson Packaging
- Spectra Packaging Solutions
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Caps and closures
Suppliers of bottles, caps and closures
Clinical waste bags, bins and liners
- Aquapak Polymers Limited
- Cedo
- Craemer UK Ltd
- Cromwell Polythene Ltd
- Hanmere
- Leedan Packaging Ltd
- Mauser
- Palagan Limited
- Plasmech
- Povoas
Medical mouldings, components and PPE production
- Amaray Plastics, Dubois Ltd.
- Desch Plantpak
- Epsotech
- Flambeau
- George Utz Ltd
- Goodfish Group
- Fenton Precision Engineering
- Iota Sigma Manufacturing Ltd
- Polymermedics
- Tex Plastics
- WSM Plastics
- Zotefoams PLC
Sheets and film for visors
- Capital Valley Plastics
- Cromwell Polythene Ltd
- Eagle Plastics
- Macpac Stockport
- Palram
- Pargroup Ltd
- Peerless Plastics & Coatings Ltd
- Prime Plastics
- RENOLIT Cramlington Ltd
- Stephen Webster Plastics
- The Plastic People
- Vacuum Formers
- Summit Systems
- Aprol International
- Eagle Plastics
- Macpac Stockport
- Oadby Plastics
- Perspex
Ventilator components and packaging
- 4plas ltd
- Aztec Mouldings
- Agentdraw
- Andel Plastics & Maxmag
- Big Bear
- Bolton Plastics
- ENL Limited
- Iota Sigma
- Kingspan
- McLaren Plastics Ltd
- Numatic
- RJG Technologies Ltd
- Rotational Moulding Group
- St Davids Assemblies Ltd
Visors and face shields
- ENL Limited
- Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd
- ICL Tech Ltd
- Kingsmoor Packaging
- Kite Packaging
- LJA Miers
- Manplas
- MANN+HUMMEL (UK) LTD
- MS Company Com Pl
- McLaren Plastics Ltd
- Mouldshop
- Numatic (Henry Hoover manufacturer)
- PACCOR UK Ltd
- Parafix
- Perspex Ltd
- Ricoh
- Select Uniforms
- Shield NHS
- Shopify World Sourcing
- Staeger Clear Packaging Solutions
- Surgical Dynamics
- Tecman