Image: Magnolia Medical partners with Cardinal Health to reduce blood culture contamination. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Magnolia Medical Technologies has partnered with healthcare services provider Cardinal Health to improve clinical and economic outcomes by reducing blood culture contamination and false-positive diagnostic results for sepsis.

Magnolia Medical Technologies is a medical devices firm that develops, manufactures and markets blood and bodily fluid collection devices for improved accuracy, consistency and predictability of critical in vitro diagnostic (IVD) laboratory tests.

Magnolia Medical CEO Greg Bullington said: “Continued increasing awareness of the patient safety and economic impacts of blood culture contamination has accelerated the demand and adoption of Steripath in hospitals nationwide. We are thrilled to formalize our relationship with Cardinal Health to expand our distribution network and provide just-in-time logistics to meet this growing demand.

“This relationship significantly increases our sales and marketing reach and will drive further penetration of Steripath as a new standard of care for sepsis testing accuracy. The collective commitments of both of our organizations to improve patient safety, help hospitals achieve their formal quality measure goals while significantly reducing unnecessary hospital costs serves as a strong foundation for the success of this partnership.”

Cardinal Health offers Steripath Gen2 Initial Specimen Diversion Device (ISDD)

Under the collaboration, Cardinal Health will provide its Steripath Gen2 Initial Specimen Diversion Device (ISDD) to hospitals as a standalone product.

In addition, Steripath Gen2 ISDDs are offered as customisable best practices kits to address the blood culture contamination and its impact on patient safety, quality measures and healthcare costs.

The medical devices firm said that the Steripath Gen2 ISDD works to divert and isolate the initial 1.5 to 2.0ml of blood, which is believed to contain contaminants.

The technology, which is supported by 14 clinical studies, is set to reduce up to 92% contamination in blood culture with sustained rates as low as 0.2% in the emergency department.

In addition, both Steripath Gen2 stand-alone products and Steripath Best Practice Kits are backed by the Magnolia money-back clinical performance guarantee, providing a minimum 50% consistent reduction in blood culture contamination.

The company said that Best Practice Kits are further supported by a 0.5% contamination rate guarantee, enabling customers confident in obtaining patient care and cost-saving goals.

Magnolia Medical CCO Bob Gerberich said: “We are pleased Cardinal Health is integrating the Steripath product portfolio into their product offerings. The unique combination of the Steripath Gen2 ISDD clinical evidence, device performance guarantee and Cardinal Health’s market presence will help drive further adoption of a new standard of care enabling sepsis testing accuracy and improving patient safety.”

The company has patented the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT) and device (ISDD) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention.