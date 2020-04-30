JCRI-ABTS has partnered with US Medical Innovations (USMI), a biomedical and life science subsidiary of US Patent Innovations (USPI)

JCRI-ABTS seeks FDA EUA for Canady Helios Cold Plasma HERO system. (Credit: Pixabay/Simon Orlob)

Jerome Canady Research Institute for Advanced Biological & Technological Sciences (JCRI-ABTS) is seeking an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Canady Helios Cold Plasma humidified electrical reactive oxygen (HEROTM) system to treat COVID-19 patients.

JCRI-ABTS has applied for the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its system, through partnership with US Medical Innovations (USMI), a biomedical and life science subsidiary of US Patent Innovations (USPI).

JCRI-ABTS CEO Jerome Canady said: “Plasma is an ionized gas often referred to as the ‘4th State of Matter. Plasma medicine has been qualified as a new scientific field after intense research efforts in low temperature or cold atmospheric plasmas (CAPs) applications.

“CAPs are defined as specific forms of ionized gas composed of ions, photons, free electron and complex chemical compositions. CAPs produce various reactive and nitrogen species (ROS, RNS) i.e. which have important biological and biomedical activities.

“CAPs have already been proven to be effective in wound healing, skin diseases, antifungal treatments, and dental care.”

Canady Helios Cold Plasma HERO system will inactivate COVID-19 virus within 5 to 7 minutes

JCRI-ABTS said that the Canady Helios Cold Plasma HERO system has been designed to inactivate the COVID-19 virus within 5 to 7 minutes after breathing in a mixture of ionized Helium (He), Oxygen (O2) and Air, through a hospital airway delivery system.

The Cold Plasma HERO system works by generating ionized cold plasma, blended with the Air/O2 from a ventilator or other oxygen source.

The system can be used in combination with a standard ventilator, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), bilevel positive airway pressure (BIPAP) or O2 face mask.

According to the company, Cold Plasma HERO system is a modified version of the FDA-approved Canady Plasma Smart Electrosurgical Generator XL-1000 and FDA-approved IDE Canady Helios Cold Plasma System for Solid Tumors CP-1000.

The patent pending systems were specifically designed for respiratory failure secondary to viruses, pneumonia and lung cancer.

Canady added: “We see the Canady Helios Cold Plasma HERO System as a possible solution to the recovery of the COVID-19 infected virus patients. Preliminary data in our laboratory demonstrated that the Cold Plasma HERO system was able to kill Lung cancer cells via a ventilator simulated setting.

“Our team have demonstrated that our Canady Helios Cold Plasma for Solid tumors can eradicate tumors in human cancer cells while preserving healthy biological tissue.”