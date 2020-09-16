MD Biosciences will validate and initiate commercial offering of lab testing to measure levels of COVID/Cytokine Storm-related cytokines

IncellDx partners with MD Biosciences. (Credit: Bokskapet from Pixabay.)

IncellDx has agreed with MD Biosciences to commercialise assays based on its diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic biomarkers in Covid-19 and other cytokine storm conditions.

Under the terms of the agreement, MD Biosciences will validate and initiate commercial offering of lab testing to measure levels of cytokines, associated with cytokine storm due to Covid-19, in the US and European Union.

Elevated levels of cytokines are observed in patients with Covid-19 and the condition often remains abnormal in patients who are recovering from Covid-19, bit still have symptoms, called long-haulers.

IncellDx CEO Bruce Patterson said: “We are thrilled to partner with MD Biosciences following our successful working relationship during the past year. We are excited to offer a standardized solution to cytokine and immunology testing in partnership with MD Biosciences’ CLIA certified reference laboratories in the US and Europe.

“We are pleased to get these solutions out prior to the approval of Cytokine Storm-related therapeutics, and in the short term, are focused on helping those Covid-19 patients still suffering symptoms long after diagnosis, so called long-haulers.

“To that effort, we will be establishing a COVID-19 long-hauler diagnosis and treatment initiative involving a multi-disciplinary approach to improving the lives of those suffering long-term symptoms.”

IncellDx, MD Biosciences will also work on assays for CCR5 directed therapeutics

The partnership also includes receptor occupancy assays for CCR5 directed therapeutics, which is said to be a promising area in the fight against Covid-19 and an anticipated additional cytokine storm related conditions.

Located in San Carlos, California, IncellDx is said to combine molecular diagnostics with high throughput cellular analysis, to focus on critical diseases in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, breast and prostate cancers.

MD Biosciences is engaged in providing clinical assay services for clinical trials through its laboratories and network of associated laboratories.

The company validates and provides complex assays for biomarkers and biomarker panels to identify progression of disease in clinical trials.

MD Biosciences CEO Eddie Moradian said: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity for us. COVID-19, the related cytokine storms in patients, and the potential long-term effects have changed many aspects of healthcare, both for patients as well as in the context of clinical studies.

“The newly developed panel from IncellDx will be an important contribution to patient management. We look forward to providing meaningful help in combatting the effects of this infection and to improving patient lives and clinical outcomes.”