Fast, effortless operation and a small footprint make consistent, accurate in-clinic hematology results accessible to veterinarians worldwide

IDEXX launches ProCyte One hematology analyzer. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software, announced today the launch of the ProCyte One™ Hematology Analyzer. The new analyzer’s advanced technology delivers breakthrough workflow simplicity and consistent, accurate results at the point of care. The ProCyte One Hematology Analyzer is available today for pre-sale in North America and for pre-sale in select European markets later this year, with a global rollout planned for early 2021. The company expects to begin shipping in volume in the first quarter of 2021.

“ProCyte One reimagines point-of-care hematology with a radically simple workflow that virtually eliminates complexity without sacrificing performance,” said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX Laboratories. “Sometimes innovation is about making things simple in order to expand capabilities and advance what’s possible.”

Packed with leading-edge technology and artificial intelligence, the ProCyte One Hematology Analyzer transforms point-of-care hematology with:

Reference laboratory-quality results, bringing added confidence to clinical decision-making.

Reticulocyte counts with every complete blood count (CBC), serving as an early warning system for a variety of clinical issues.

Unprecedented workflow simplicity from automatic quality control and load-and-go components, delivering results in under 5 minutes.

Unique pay-per-run and auto-replenishment model that allows customers to only pay for the tests they run when they run them, relieving financial stress and the burden of inventory management.

Small footprint, freeing up valuable clinical workspace for other uses.

Clinical decision support tools, simplifying results interpretation.

Sustainable design, featuring recyclable containers to reduce waste.

ProCyte One also greatly enhances the clinical value of the entire IDEXX VetLab® suite as hematology and chemistry are foundational to veterinary medicine in both sick and wellness visits. The IDEXX VetLab suite with ProCyte One offers veterinarians a complete picture of their patients’ health via seamlessly integrated diagnostic results available on IDEXX VetLab® Station and VetConnect® PLUS. Trusted, comprehensive results during the patient visit enable veterinarians to intervene and treat patients even faster, accelerating case management, advancing patient care, deepening client relationships, and offering economic value.

The IDEXX Hematology portfolio, including the ProCyte One analyzer, ProCyte Dx® analyzer, and IDEXX Reference Laboratories’ CBC testing, offers the most accurate and comprehensive CBC testing available.

Source: Company Press Release