Medtronic operational headquarters. (Credit: Medtronic.)

Global medical technology firm Medtronic has secured the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Android version of its Guardian Connect continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.

The Guardian Connect system is an individual CGM system that alarms patients of potential high or low sensor glucose events.

The device detects fluctuating glucose levels and dangerous low glucose events by around 60 minutes in advance to help people living with diabetes.

The system leverages Medtronic’s advanced glucose sensor Guardian Sensor 3 to accurately alert users of lows more than 90% of the time, making users feel confident in the numbers.

Medtronic multiple daily injection solutions team vice president and general manager Mike Hill said: “Android compatibility for our Guardian Connect system allows even more users to check their glucose levels seamlessly and discreetly right on their smartphone and to take action if needed.

“We’re committed to enhancing the user experience for our customers, so we’ve taken valuable feedback to make updates to the alert functions.

“Now users can adjust alert volume and mute alerts as needed in certain situations that would require this. Care partners can also continue to use the system to track glucose in real-time or receive text alerts for their loved ones with diabetes.”

Guardian Connect CGM system offers continuous, real-time glucose values

A CGM system offers continuous, real-time glucose value and trend information about glucose levels for people with diabetes, where a smart CGM system is capable of predicting future high and low glucose events and providing access to additional algorithms and insights.

The Guardian Connect system leverages the company’s advanced predictive algorithms, and the app contains various enhancements including easier product setup through the in-app Startup Wizard, and personalised volume adjustments.

The CGM system updated with Android compatibility is planned to be commercialised in summer 2020, and the company intends to contact the existing Guardian Connect users to help them update their app to receive the advanced functionality.

Drexel University College of Medicine assistant professor Amit Bhargava said: “An analysis of real-world data has shown patients using low predictive alerts avoided 65% of low excursions, a 44% improvement from patients not using low predictive alerts.

“This low detection is incredibly important for my patients that experience hypoglycemic unawareness, meaning they can go low without having any warning signs or symptoms. I am pleased to now be able to offer this technology to patients regardless of if they use an iOS or Android device.”