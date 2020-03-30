The solutions have been launched for existing Medtronic Care Management Services customers along with new hospital systems, health plans and employers

Medtronic introduces new solutions to monitor patients for COVID-19. (Credit: Medtronic.)

Global medical technology Medtronic, through its Medtronic Care Management Services (MCMS) business, has introduced two new solutions to assess, monitor, and triage support for patients with COVID-19 and associated respiratory symptoms.

MCMS offers remote patient monitoring solution that combines care management services, patient engagement solutions, and data analytics and reporting.

With its actionable insights, it supports health plans, ACOs, IDNs, and home health agencies to focus their care on at-risk patients.

One of the solutions is already made available to existing MCMS customers

The company has introduced the new COVID-19 Virtual Care Evaluation and Monitoring solution in the US, following the launch of its respiratory infectious disease health check to its existing MCMS customers.

Included as an add-on to all current care management programmes, the respiratory infectious disease health check would help patients with chronic health conditions, who are at the risk for complications associated with COVID-19 track their disease symptoms through daily health checks.

During the health check, the solution is designed to react dynamically and present symptom questions based on the patient’s previous responses. It also provides patient education to encourage and support self-care.

The COVID-19 Virtual Care Evaluation and Monitoring solution would use a virtual assistant to evaluate patients through a survey for COVID-19 symptoms, based on guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Medtronic vice president and MCMS general manager Sheri Dodd said: “With the rapid spread of COVID-19, we know that alternative approaches to screening, disease monitoring, and patient education are urgently needed to reduce additional population exposure to the virus and ease the burden on health care providers and facilities.

“It’s easy to understand why staying in self-quarantine and monitoring your own symptoms is challenging. Unless you consult a medical professional, it’s hard to know when your symptoms warrant seeking medical care.

“Using technology for self-reported symptom monitoring may play an important role in slowing the spread of the disease and helping escalate patient needs to their provider when appropriate.”