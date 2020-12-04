The test kit uses saliva as sample, which is shipped to the laboratory in a pre-paid shipping container

Genotox launches MyTruthTest at-home Covid-19 test kit. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Genotox Laboratories.)

Austin, Texas-based medical laboratory Genotox has launched its MyTruthTest At Home Covid-19 Test Kit, designed to provide RT-PCR test results within 24 hours.

MyTruthTest at-home Covid-19 test kits offers the gold standard RT-PCR test for users, from the comfort and security of their home, said the company.

Genotox ships the test kit to the user’s residence, where a saliva sample is collected, and the sample is shipped to the laboratory overnight in a pre-paid shipping container.

The company allows people to order a single sample collection kits or numerous kits for groups of family members and friend.

Genotox Labs founder and CEO Matthew McCarty said: “We are striving to give people fast, accurate, and convenient testing that they can trust and know their truth through this pandemic.

“We have the testing experience, and the highly efficient purpose-built workflows delivering accelerated turnaround time to ensure you know the truth as soon as possible, from the comfort and safety of your own home.”

“We are pleased to be able to bring to market a testing option that helps meet the increasing demand and is a more convenient and accessible alternative to most other testing.”

MyTruthTest partners with organisations for Covid-19 testing programme

MyTruthTest partners with large organisations and employers to provide a Covid-19 testing programme designed around accuracy and speed.

Genotox is an advanced CLIA-certified laboratory established in 2012, to address the growing need for enhanced medication monitoring and personalised medicine. It has processed more than one million clinical test results in 8 years.

Genotox Laboratories chief operating officer Shawn Lunney said: “Our team has extensive expertise using molecular analysis techniques to process and provide results in high volume, every day to our medical providers and their patients.”

In November, Lucira Health secured an EUA (emergency use authorisation) for its Covid-19 All-In-One Test Kit.

With the authorisation, it became the first company to win FDA approval for an at-home, self-testing diagnostic during the coronavirus pandemic.