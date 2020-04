Zotec Partners (Zotec), one of the country’s largest, privately-held, technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) companies for healthcare providers and their patients, today announced first-of-its-kind technology that will deliver an efficient, automated process to patients impacted by COVID-19. A new partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will allow for ISDH to facilitate COVID-19 testing throughout Indiana. Zotec worked closely with the State and its lab facility over the course of a week to make this technology and testing available.

Specifically, Zotec’s technology enables patients to access and answer COVID-19 testing questions, use their mobile devices to schedule and register for COVID-19 appointments with GPS location assistance, confirm demographic information, and receive text updates. Zotec also provides bar-coded labels with routing information for labs and facilitates communications between the Department of Health and Indiana patients.

T. Scott Law, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zotec Partners, was determined to help the State manage the testing process during this crisis. “Speed was obviously a key consideration in our discussions,” he said. “We are proud that our technology will aid Indiana in collecting and maintaining a statistically valid study of the population. Together, we will inform Hoosiers on the process, help them register for testing, collect critical clinical data and communicate results back to individuals via text messaging. These actions, and the information collected, will enable the Governor to make informed decisions on reopening the state. We also believe there is an opportunity to leverage this technology across multiple states to aid with testing and further manage the crisis.”