The transaction combines the technologies and experienced teams of both companies, enabling physicians to read, diagnose, and collaborate from anywhere

The acquisition is expected to support Change Healthcare's goal of investing in core areas of the business. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.)

US-based healthcare technology firm Change Healthcare has acquired Nucleus.io, a developer of advanced cloud-native imaging and workflow technologies, for an undisclosed amount.

The company said that the acquisition is expected to support its goal of investing in core areas of the business to facilitate long-term growth, and help implement its complete cloud-based, end-to-end enterprise imaging solution.

Change Healthcare has developed Enterprise Imaging Network (EIN) solution, which is a fully managed, cloud-native platform.

The Archive and Analytics applications, which form the foundations of the platform, have been delivered to the market as a cloud-native solution, according to the company.

The transaction combines the technologies and experienced teams of both companies, enabling physicians to read, diagnose, and collaborate from anywhere to reduce IT complexities, and leverage data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve outcomes, said the company.

Change Healthcare enterprise imaging senior vice president and general manager Tracy Byers said: “Now more than ever, customers are seeking ways to lower cost, reduce complexity, protect their patient data, and deliver the best care possible.

“Our next-generation Enterprise Imaging Network platform helps meet those needs in ways not previously possible and delivers exceptional value to our customers. This transaction will accelerate the realization of our vision and the innovation our industry has been waiting for.”

Nucleus.io leverages patented streaming technology for its medical imaging solution

Nucleus.io’s advanced cloud-native imaging technology includes a zero-footprint diagnostic viewer that features patented streaming technology, workflow and image sharing solutions.

The acquisition of the technology is said to complement Change Healthcare’s next-generation medical imaging platform.

Nucleus.io’s medical image exchange solution is being used by more than 7,500 organisations across the US, with around 150 new organisations onboarding per month.

NucleusHealth chief executive officer Vishal Verma said: “We began our journey eight years ago with the goal of improving patient care by using the power of the web to make medical imaging instantly accessible to patients, providers, and hospitals.

“Change Healthcare was the clear choice when searching for an organization to deliver our technology to the world. We couldn’t be happier about the opportunity to have Change Healthcare bring our unified vision to light.”