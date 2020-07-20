Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP enhances Canon’s suite of collaborative imaging tools which deliver clarity and confidence across the patient care cycle

The Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP is designed to enhance the company’s suite of collaborative imaging tools. (Credit: Bokskapet/Pixabay.)

Canon Medical Systems USA has introduced new configuration of Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition to address the growing cardiovascular imaging needs of healthcare systems.

The new configuration is the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP, which is said to be a complete cardiac CT solution incorporating proven cardiovascular capabilities.

The medical equipment company has designed Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP for the emerging needs of structural and coronary imaging, and enable consistent, high-quality studies through its AI-powered wide-area CT.

The Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP is said to enhance the company’s suite of collaborative imaging tools, which have been designed to deliver clarity and confidence across the patient care cycle.

Canon Medical Systems USA CT business unit managing director Erin Angel said: “Due to expanding applications of CT for structural heart procedures and coronary imaging, healthcare providers are growing their cardiac CT programs. At Canon Medical, we are committed to providing technologies that help clinicians keep pace with these evolving clinical pathways.

“Canon Medical’s CT product line, including the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP, is designed to offer complete cardiac capabilities. The platform was designed to be intuitive, making the acquisition of high quality images easy and reliable across the full spectrum of patients and clinical scenarios.”

Aquilion ONE GENESIS / SP is designed to lower total cost of ownership

According to Canon, the collaborative imaging tools provided by it are expected to offer complete cardiac care, including advanced CT technologies. Collaborative imaging is an integrated solution that enable medical practitioners address cardiovascular disease.

The solution is said to improve diagnostic confidence across patients with one-beat, whole-heart acquisition and advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR), and enables clinicians to acquire sharp, clear and distinct images.

The enhanced workflow capabilities from acquisition through analysis using SURECardio and Vitrea advanced visualisation, can help clinicians manage their new increase in patient volume, and also deliver proven consistency in high image quality.

The AI-powered CT solution Aquilion ONE GENESIS / SP will lower the total cost of ownership and occupies a small footprint of 204ft2, comfortable for most existing CT rooms.