Image: Aquilion Precision is the first ultra-high resolution CT. Photo: Courtesy of Bokskapet from Pixabay.

Canon Medical Systems USA has received US Food and Drug Authority (FDA) 510(k) approval for its ultra-high resolution CT device Aquilion Precision.

The Aquilion Precision is equipped with advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) to expand access to its deep convolutional neural network (DCNN) image reconstruction technology.

Canon Medical Systems USA CT business unit acting managing director Tim Nicholson said: “As we strive for precision medicine, we realize the importance of starting with the foundation of a precise diagnosis.

“Canon Medical is committed to developing intelligent solutions that help providers generate clearer, more holistic images to help achieve better outcomes, without increasing dose. This technology represents a new era in image reconstruction, which may help provide more possibilities in improving patient care than ever before.”

Aquilion Precision is the first ultra-high resolution CT system

The Aquilion Precision and Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition premium CT systems feature the DCNN technology, which executes a deep learning algorithm to differentiate signal from noise and suppress the noise while enhancing signal, creating new CT image reconstruction standard.

Aquilion Precision marks the first ultra-high resolution CT in the world to offer double the resolution of conventional CT, providing detail that is only available in Cath labs.

Canon Medical Systems said that the AiCE acquires the high image quality from the Model Based Iterative Reconstruction (MBIR) to reconstruct CT images with enhanced high contrast spatial resolution.

In addition, the systems featuring AiCE technology are expected to enable clinicians to perform high-resolution studies at doses equivalent to standard resolution CT, with traditional hybrid iterative reconstruction techniques.

Canon Medical Systems USA is involved in the marketing, sales, distribution and servicing of radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment.

Its parent organisation, Canon Medical, offers a complete range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-ray, ultrasound and MR, across the world.