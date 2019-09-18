The automated acquisition functionality of the device allows healthcare professionals to obtain high-quality reproducible scans and images

Image: The user-friendly Xephilio OCT-A1 Optical Coherence Tomography device features automated acquisition functionality. Photo: courtesy of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Canon U.S.A.’s Xephilio OCT-A1 optical coherence tomography device to aid clinicians in the diagnosis and management of retinal diseases.

Together with the RX Capture software, computer and LCD monitor, the Xephilio OCT-A1 system is indicated for in vivo imaging and measurement of the retina, retinal nerve fiber layer and optic disc.

It has a scanning speed of 70,000 A-scans per second with optical depth resolution of about three microns.

The Xephilio OCT-A1 system expands Canon U.S.A.’s lineup of eye-care product offerings

The Xephilio OCT A-1 system, which features integrated scanning laser ophthalmoscopic real-time retinal tracking technology, can be used by healthcare professionals in several settings.

It automatically retains the scan position and scan protocol for each patient from one exam to the other.

The system helps healthcare professionals detect the disease state and monitor disease conditions before and after treatments in ophthalmology private practices, retinal clinics, teaching hospitals, and institutions.

The Xephilio OCT-A1 system has several easy-to-use functions such as three mouse clicks to capture any OCT image. The system’s components positioning enables the operator and patient to sit side-by-side.

Canon U.S.A vice president and general manager for healthcare solutions, business information communications group Tsuneo Imai said: “Designed to meet the needs of customers, the Xephilio OCT-A1 System is a user-friendly solution designed to help healthcare professionals capture high-resolution images and scans with ease and efficiency.

“Canon U.S.A. is proud to make the Xephilio OCT-A1 System available to its customers.”

Canon U.S.A. provides consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the US and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets.

Earlier this year, Canon U.S.A. and Virtual Imaging have showcased a range of digital radiography solutions at AHRA 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Products that were showcased by the company include RadPRO1 Mobile 40kW FLEX PLUS digital X-Ray system, DR tablet solution, and the Single Shot Long-Length Imaging feature of CXDI Control Software NE Version 2.17.