Canon Medical Systems Vantage Orian 1.5T MR system. (Credit: Canon Medical Systems, USA.)

Canon Medical Systems USA has received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) approval for its advanced intelligent clear-IQ engine (AiCE) technology, used in its Vantage Orian 1.5T MR system.

The technology is available across the company’s CT product portfolio, including Vantage Galan 3T MR system, and is said to expand access to its advanced Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) technology.

AiCE leverages deep learning algorithm to differentiate true signal from noise, facilitating suppression of noise and enhancing signal for advanced image reconstruction.

Canon Medical Systems USA MR Business Unit managing director Jonathan Furuyama said: “The Vantage Orian was designed to increase productivity while ensuring patient comfort and delivering uncompromised clinical confidence.

“Now with the addition of AiCE, we’re elevating MR imaging capabilities for our customers by bringing the power of AI to routine imaging, allowing them to use techniques that weren’t clinically practical before.”

Canon Medical has trained AiCE using large volumes of high-quality image data, and leverages a deep learning neural network to reduce noise and enhance signal for rapid delivery of sharp, clear and distinct images.

The AiCE technology is developed to provide high quality images, by differentiating of true signal from noise through deep learning tool, matching the spatial resolution and low-noise properties of advanced scanning and reconstruction, while maintaining the true structure of the anatomy.

The technology is capable of helping clinicians expand clinical capabilities beyond traditional 1.5T MR, said the company.

AiCE is said to be the first fully integrated deep learning reconstruction technology for MR , and has been built directly into the scan protocols for easy integration into routine practice.

Recently, Canon Medical Systems USA has introduced new configuration of Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition to address the growing cardiovascular imaging needs of healthcare systems.