The enVista toric MX60ET hydrophobic acrylic IOL provides a glistening free optic and a broad range of cylinder powers as low as 1.25 diopter

Image: Bausch + Lomb has introduced enVista Toric MX60ET IOL with StableFlex technology. Photo: courtesy of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Global eye health company Bausch + Lomb has introduced enVista toric MX60ET hydrophobic acrylic intraocular lens (IOL) with StableFlex technology.

The MX60ET with StableFlex technology includes advanced material properties to deliver enhanced optic recovery following delivery during cataract surgery.

Similar to the enVista toric MX60T, the new MX60ET provides a glistening free optic and a wide range of cylinder powers as low as 1.25 diopter (D).

The enVista toric MX60ET lenses can correct <1D of astigmatism at the corneal plane

The enVista toric MX60ET lenses are claimed to be only domestically available IOLs, which correct <1D of astigmatism at the corneal plane

Bausch + Lomb US president Joe Gordon said: “A significant number of today’s cataract patients also have astigmatism, a common condition that can contribute to distorted vision.

“The enVista toric MX60ET provides surgeons with a new product to address astigmatism during cataract surgery and is another example of our company’s commitment to investing and innovating to meet the needs of our customers and their patients.”

The enVista family of lenses, including monofocal and toric IOLs, are added with advanced features to improve the performance of lens once inserted into the eye.

The Trusight aspheric optic design helps to improve image quality and depth of field, in addition to increasing resistance to scratches and abrasions that may result during loading and surgical manipulation.

Step-vaulted AccuSet haptics facilitates better interaction with the capsular bag to secure the lens position.

The SureEdge design also includes a continuous 360-degree square edge, and similar square edge designs demonstrated to hold the capacity to prevent posterior capsular opacification compared to round edge designs.

Bausch + Lomb, a global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies, markets its products in more than 100 countries.

In February this year, Bausch + Lomb secured the US Food and Drug Administration’s 510(k) clearancefor use of the Tangible Hydra-PEG custom contact lens coating technology on various of its Boston gas permeable lens materials and Zenlens family of scleral lenses.