Arjo will serve as an exclusive distributor for BBI’s of pressure ulcers assessment device SEM Scanner

Bruin Biometrics’ Provizio SEM Scanner. (Credit: Bruin Biometrics, LLC.)

Global medical technology firm Arjo has agreed to acquire an equity stake in US-based technology company Bruin Biometrics (BBI) for undisclosed amount.

BBI is engaged in developing biometric sensor technology for the early detection and monitoring of chronic, preventable conditions, in partnership with clinicians.

As part of the investment, Arjo will serve as an exclusive distributor for BBI’s of pressure ulcers assessment device SEM Scanner.

Arjo president and CEO Joacim Lindoff said: “The BBI technology is well aligned with our strategy and will help us strengthen our offering of outcome-based solutions.

“By combining our extensive knowledge and sales network with BBI’s technology, we will help drive a shift in pressure injury management towards prevention and ultimately better clinical and financial outcomes.

“This investment means we will gain further access to the wound care market, where we see substantial growth potential.”

Provizio SEM Scanner is a hand-held wireless scanner for pressure ulcer assessment

BBI is also the developer of a new generation SEM Scanner, dubbed Provizio SEM Scanner, which is currently under laboratory testing.

Provizio SEM Scanner is a hand-held wireless device designed for early detection of risk from pressure injuries or ulcers.

The device is being used for clinical practices since 2014, and has demonstrated similar precision as the previous SEM Scanner, said the company.

Provizio SEM Scanner is a hand-held wireless scanner that can rapidly and easily assess the risk of pressure injury/ulcer,.

According to the company, it is the only SEM Scanner capable of serve alongside routine clinical skin assessment on the sacrum and heels.

Also, the device would digitally enrich the patient care pathway, and offers enhanced risk identification five days earlier than visual skin assessment, irrespective of skin tone, said the company.

The SEM scanner is being commercialised in the US, Canada, and is available in various European countries including the UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, along with Australia and New Zealand.