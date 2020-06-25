ALRT partners with Bionime to Offer comprehensive diabetes solution at lower cvost than test supplies alone vailable in pharmacy chains

ALRT partners with Bionime. (Credit: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.)

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: ALRT) today announces that the ALRT Diabetes Solution will be available to diabetes patients through their private physicians across Singapore. ALRT Diabetes Solution is a diabetes management platform that offers a comprehensive approach to diabetes and includes Bionime’s Rightest GM700SB blood glucose meter and test strips.

The partnership with Bionime Corporation (“Bionime”) (TPE:4737) includes Bionime’s marketing team calling on the private physician practices in Singapore and the larger private practice groups. Founded in 2003, Bionime provides best quality products to people with healthcare need and their care givers, so that they can easily manage their daily health.

The ALRT Diabetes Solution mitigates and contains diabetes complications by helping patients maintain blood glucose control and achieve A1C goals. According to the International Diabetes Federation, Singapore has the second-highest proportion of people with diabetes among developed nations.

The ALRT system will process uploaded blood glucose data from patients to provide doctors with clinical information and treatment plan suggestions based on best practice guidelines. Doctors will then provide their patients a weekly assessment of their diabetes. The ALRT Diabetes Solution will be sold to patients on an annual subscription basis that includes the weekly reviews and all of their testing supplies at an all-in cost less than the retail price of testing supplies alone. Patients will receive comprehensive diabetes treatment that will be cost effective, timely, and easy to manage.

The turnkey system is easily implemented. The doctors will provide an enrollment package that contains a high-quality Bionime blood glucose meter and all testing supplies. Test strip refills will be picked up by patients at their doctor’s office on a quarterly basis. Patients will be instructed to download the free ALRT App for mobile phones or tablets, compatible with Android and iOS devices and use Bluetooth to upload their blood glucose readings from their meters once per week. The ALRT system will process their data to render a Predictive A1C value that the doctors will use, along with the ALRT therapy advancement and Insulin Dose Adjustment algorithms. The goal is to ensure that there is timely titration of medication therapies.

The ALRT Diabetes Solution also gives providers a platform for remote diabetes care, helping to minimize patient exposure to potential infections in clinical settings. Remote diabetes patient management has gained much attention during the COVID-19 outbreak. Patients with diabetes who catch the virus are among the most vulnerable for clinical complications, so preventing their exposure is paramount.

The ALRT Diabetes Solution presents a clinically valuable yet affordable means of diabetes management for patients. Compensation for the weekly therapy reviews grants doctors a financial incentive to prescribe it. ALRT plans to take this innovative diabetes management system to other ASEAN countries, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, and the Philippines. Using this model, ALRT also will be able to reach diabetes patients through their doctors in East Asia (Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong) and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Source: Company Press Release