Abbott and Tandem will sign a final agreement for the technical implementation of device integration and associated commercial support activities

Image: Abbott and Tandem have collaborated to develop integrated diabetes solutions. Photo: courtesy of Myriam Zilles from Pixabay.

Healthcare firm Abbott has collaborated with Tandem Diabetes Care for the development and commercialisation of integrated diabetes solutions.

The partnership will combine Abbott’s glucose sensing technology with Tandem’s insulin delivery systems to offer more options for people to manage their diabetes.

Abbot diabetes care senior vice president Jared Watkin said: “To help customers fully realize the potential of the latest advancements in diabetes technology, we’re ensuring our products have interoperability, creating a cohesive ecosystem where people with diabetes can manage their condition across devices from us and other companies seamlessly.”

Abbott and Tandem in discussions for final agreement on device integration

Tandem’s t:slim X2 insulin pump is claimed to be the first product to secure approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a new device category called alternate controller enabled (ACE) infusion pumps.

The special controls for ACE pumps will facilitate and secure communication with compatible external devices such as Abbott’s next generation FreeStyle Libre system. It will help people to select tools and better manage their diabetes.

At present, both firms are negotiating to sign a final agreement for the technical implementation of device integration and associated commercial support activities.

FreeStyle Libre, which is the sensor-based glucose monitoring system, reads glucose levels through a sensor that can be worn on the back of the upper arm.

The system has received partial or full reimbursement in 34 countries, including Canada, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US.

The t:slim X2 pump is provided with advanced features such as a large color touchscreen, rechargeable battery, Bluetooth wireless technology, USB connectivity and watertight construction (IPX7).

Tandem Diabetes Care president and CEO John Sheridan said: “The FDA’s new interoperable designations for the various components of automated insulin delivery systems are making integrations of advanced technologies more straightforward, and we are looking forward to exploring these possibilities with Abbott.”

Separately, Abbott has partnered with health care services provider Omada Health to integrate its FreeStyle Libre system with the latter’s digital care program, for Type 2 diabetes digital solution.