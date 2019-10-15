Omada Health to offer integrated solution to employers and health plans for eligible Type 2 diabetes patients

Image: User wearing Abbott’s world-leading FreeStyle Libre system and scanning with a smartphone.. Photo: Courtesy of Abbott.

US medical devices firm Abbott has partnered with health care services provider Omada Health to integrate its FreeStyle Libre system with the latter’s digital care program, for Type 2 diabetes digital solution.

Abbott said that the integrated solution with Omada is set to provide real-time glucose data and actionable information for patients to better manage the disease and receive personalised recommendations from the coaches.

Abbott diabetes care senior vice president Jared Watkin said: “We’ve seen how FreeStyle Libre transforms lives through its proven track record in improving health outcomes, and our goal is to find new ways for even more people with diabetes to benefit from this technology.

“Through this collaboration, we’re creating a personalized care experience that combines Abbott’s leading CGM technology with Omada Health’s professional coaching and digital platform – giving people with Type 2 diabetes actionable information that leads to better health.”

FreeStyle Libre system is a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology

The FreeStyle Libre sensor worn on the back of the upper arm provides real-time glucose information with a one-second scan using a smartphone, avoiding fingerstick.

Omada Health will offer integrated solution to employers and health plans, intended to guide the eligible Type 2 diabetes patients through online physician consultation, prescription of Freestyle Libre and delivery of welcome kit comprising CGM system and wireless scale.

The solution is designed based on the Abbott’s advanced algorithms and analytics, to provide personalised digital care for patients through their smartphones.

The new integrated solution enables participants to track progress and receive proactive, customised recommendations from the assigned certified diabetes educator (CDE) coaches through Omada’s smartphone app.

In addition, the collaboration also includes interactive educational lessons on diabetes, online peer group support and a customised action plan to build long-term healthy habits for participants.

Omada co-founder and chief executive officer Sean Duffy said: “The mission of Omada Health has always been to empower meaningful, sustainable behavior change for those individuals living with Type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions.

“Partnering with Abbott to give individuals access to FreeStyle Libre as part of the Omada program will deliver a unique combination of personalized human coaching and technology-enabled care to support those goals.”