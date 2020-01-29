“We are looking forward to continuing to support XtreMed’s current clients with the same outstanding services they are used to,” says CEO Arleigh Halterman. “Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop for any quick deployment of medical imaging solutions – no matter the size, modality or budget. You can expect all of this with a strong focus on honesty, transparency and cooperation.”

National Imaging Solutions will continue to support top medical professionals around the country, providing equipment consultations, servicing and auditing to ensure system performance and uptime at all times. Customers are provided 24/7 technical support with the help of their emergency radiology technicians, a team aptly named RescueRAD.

As a service-disabled military veteran, Halterman says he understands the importance of readily available and high-quality medical imaging. “I know first-hand how patients feel when they need an imaging study done as soon as possible,” he says. “Our job at National Imaging Solutions is to help people and fix things – and the ultimate benefactor of that mission is the patient.”

National Imaging Solutions delivers the fastest response time to clinician’s imaging equipment demands, providing comprehensive services to ensure that they can focus on what they do best – successful patient outcomes.