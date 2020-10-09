Wise Ally had decided to help saving lives by developing the truly affordable and yet safe and easy-to use ventilator - SapiVents which is built around a resuscitator bag usually found in ambulances and hospitals

Wise Ally's affordable ventilator SapiVents. (Credit: Business Wire.)

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing an unprecedented challenge to the world. Medical professionals and hospital workers across the globe are still struggling night and day to care for coronavirus patients. While some patients might develop mild symptoms, however, there are 30%¹ of more severely infected patients have to stay in intensive care units supported by mechanical ventilators.

With over 35 million confirmed cases and 1 million deaths so far caused², ventilators have been in critical shortage globally since the beginning of the pandemic in late January 2020. There is an unmet need for rapidly deployable emergency-use ventilators with sufficient functionality to save patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). In view of such distressing times, Wise Ally International Holdings Limited (Wise Ally) had decided to help saving lives by developing the truly affordable and yet safe and easy-to use ventilator – SapiVents which is built around a resuscitator bag usually found in ambulances and hospitals. SapiVents follows the strict guidance of Emergency Use Authorization under FDA.

Its overall design, sensing technology and component selection is a major breakthrough in terms of costing by relying on robust supply chain that is unlikely affected by shortages. It can certainly provide a temporary but crucial solution for emergency use offering basic ventilator function during critical situation.

Breathe Freely Campaign is a charitable initiative spearheaded by Wise Ally. With the generous funding from private and corporate donors and from the philanthropic sector, SapiVents is expected to undergo production and delivery by the end of 2020 to fight against COVID-19. At the production cost of less than US$300 each, not only SapiVents is by far the truly affordable non-invasive ventilator solution in the world, it will certainly ease up the pressure of hospitals in the most affected countries. All donations received will be used mainly on producing and delivering SapiVents via international NGOs and charity organizations.

Source: Company Press Release