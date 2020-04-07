The companies will produce GO2Vent ventilator along with related APM-Plus for use in hospitals and emergency response units to fight against COVID-19

Vortran, Xerox collaborate on enhancing production of disposable ventilators. (Credit: Wikipedia/DanielPenfield)

Medical respiratory devices manufacturer Vortran Medical Technology has joined forces with workplace technology firm Xerox to speed up the production of its disposable ventilator GO2Vent.

Under the collaboration, Vortran and Xerox will work together to quickly respond to the shortage of critical ventilation equipment necessary to support patients breathing.

GO2Vent ventilator along with related Airway Pressure Monitor (APM-Plus) will be produced for use in hospitals and emergency response units to fight against COVID-19.

Vortran co-founder and CEO Gordon A Wong said: “The partnership with Xerox has one clear goal – to help save as many lives as possible. With Vortran’s proven technology and Xerox’s ability to hyper-scale manufacturing, we believe we can supply healthcare providers as many as 1 million ventilators in the coming months. For all of us, this will be the most important thing we ever do.”

Vortran and Xerox will analyse the data and feedback from healthcare professionals

GO2Vent is a gas-operated, disposable ventilator designed by Vortran for emergency use, natural disasters and disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic. It is capable of providing continuous ventilatory support for up to 30 days and can be operated without the APM-Plus support.

APM-Plus is a battery operated, portable device associated with the GO2Vent to provide enhanced monitoring of patient status and key respiratory parameters.

The companies intend to rapidly scale-up the production of ventilators, assuming a stable supply of essential parts, and aim to produce 1 million ventilators in the coming months.

Xerox would manufacture the FDA approved ventilators and APM-Plus devices at its facility outside of Rochester, in New York, while Vortran would manufacture the ventilators at its facility in Sacramento, California.

In addition to scaling up the production, the companies are expected to analyse the data and feedback from healthcare professionals to design and mass produce external, in-line modifications for the products, to expand the potential applications.

Xerox vice chairman and chief executive officer John Visentin said: “Our smartest minds met (virtually) with Vortran’s smartest minds and figured out how to mass produce this critical technology. We want to help make sure doctors, nurses and paramedics on the frontlines have the resources they need to help the rising number of patients with COVID-19.”