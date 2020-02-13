Arrhythmia detection to further expand monitoring options in cardiology community

VitalConnect launches arrhythmia detection for cardiac patient care. (Credit: stux/Pixabay)

VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in wearable biosensor technology, announced the introduction of arrhythmia detection to its remote monitoring portfolio. In partnership with CorVitals, Inc., VitalConnect now offers physicians the ability to monitor, diagnose and treat patients suffering from various heart conditions and diseases.

With arrhythmia detection, clinicians have the ability to remotely monitor patients who may have, or develop, an arrhythmia. This proprietary software can identify 22 unique arrhythmias, from atrial fibrillation (AFib) to left bundle branch block (LBBB). Cardiac monitoring may be introduced after patient symptoms or following a cardiac procedure, all in an effort to improve patient outcomes through this innovative technology. For example, LBBB is a common complication following a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure, occurring in 25% – 30% of cases. Additional monitoring following discharge from the hospital may improve patient outcomes following this common procedure.

“We are pleased to now offer arrhythmia detection as part of our ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes for those suffering from various heart conditions,” said Peter Van Haur, CEO, VitalConnect. “Continuous, real-time remote monitoring enables next-level care and efficiency in the hospital and in post-discharge settings.”

In addition to offering arrhythmia detection, VitalConnect offers Vista Solution 2.0 which provides clinicians with access to 11 vital sign measurements as monitored by the VitalPatch® biosensor and external third-party devices. Vista Solution 2.0 provides information about patients’ conditions around the clock with clinically proven predictive analytics via the integrated National Early Warning Score (NEWS) standard.

“At VitalConnect, we are focused on providing technology that takes patient care to the next level and with a growing number of heart-related illnesses worldwide, there is a pressing need for innovative solutions,” said Nersi Nazari, PhD, and founder of VitalConnect.

With arrhythmia detection and Vista Solution 2.0, VitalConnect has two technology solutions using the VitalPatch to advance patient care. Additionally, the VitalPatch biosensor allows patients to be independent of wires or bulky devices, providing real-time monitoring while ensuring patient comfort in the process.

“This is the kind of digital health technology that physicians and patients can benefit from,” said Dr. John Wang, chief of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Medstar Union Memorial. “Monitoring patients following TAVR procedures has the potential to further improve patient outcomes and minimize complications which may develop after the patient is discharged from the hospital.”

Source: Company Press Release