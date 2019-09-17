ClearUP is clinically proven and FDA cleared, so it's safe and effective

Image: A small, handheld, drug free device ClearUP uses gentle microcurrent waveforms to reduce allergy related sinus pain for the 40+ million Americans suffering from allergic rhinitis. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems, a commercial phase bioelectronic company, today announced it has begun shipping ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief, a game-changing way to treat sinus pain due to allergic rhinitis – seasonal and year round allergies.

A small, handheld drug free device, ClearUP uses microcurrent technology that works with the body’s natural electrical system and is available for purchase now at www.tivichealth.com, on Amazon September 30 and at Walgreens.com, CVS.com and BestBuy.com by early November.

The multi-billion-dollar US sinus care category is filled with over-the-counter drugs, RX pills and nose sprays. ClearUP is poised to disrupt the treatment of sinus pain due to allergies, a symptom for which there are no good solutions on the market.

It is the only solution that uses gentle microcurrent waveforms to reduce allergy-related sinus pain for the 40-60 million Americans suffering from allergic rhinitis. ClearUP is an example of bioelectronic medicine, an emerging form of drug free, non-invasive medicine that uses low-level electrical stimulation, or neuromodulation, to treat chronic conditions. Available now over-the-counter and without a prescription, ClearUP is simple to use at home or on the go.

To use simply glide ClearUP along the cheek, side of the nose and under the brow bone. During a treatment, the device guides the user to the optimal treatment points with a light and vibration system and delivers a proprietary microcurrent waveform that stimulates sinus nerve fibers under the skin. A single treatment takes five minutes and the relief lasts up to six hours. Low-level electrical stimulation of the sinus nerve fibers has been shown to alleviate pain and pressure sensations and result in smaller blood vessel diameter and reduced edema (swelling).

ClearUP is clinically proven and FDA cleared, so it’s safe and effective. A double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled study showed 74 percent of users experienced sinus pain relief after one five-minute treatment and four out of five preferred it to their current treatment.

“ClearUP is part of the rapidly growing bioelectronics medical industry and is the only bioelectronic solution on the market that provides consumers with a convenient, efficacious, drug free option to treat their allergy-related sinus pain,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. “Today’s consumers expect simplicity, ease of use, good ergonomic design, technical sophistication and affordable pricing from their technology and healthcare products. ClearUP fulfills these expectations and delivers a robust solution to manage sinus pain due to allergies. Our mission is to give millions of consumers access to the power of neuromodulation in health products designed for home use.”

