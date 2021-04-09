Teva is now offering Ajovy in two latex-free formats, including a new autoinjector and a prefilled syringe

Teva Canada launches new autoinjector for Ajovy for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

Teva Canada, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, has introduced a new autoinjector for Ajovy (fremanezumab) subcutaneous injection.

Ajovy is a preventive treatment for migraines in adults who have at least four migraine days per month. Migraine is a disabling chronic neurological disease, which causes severe head pain.

It was made available only in a prefilled syringe when it introduced last year. The company is now offering Ajovy in two latex-free formats, including a new autoinjector and a prefilled syringe.

Ajovy is claimed to be the first and only product in its class that is available in multiple formats, thereby offering two injection devices and two optional dosing regimens.

Teva Canada general manager Christine Poulin said: “Migraine patients are highly individual—not all want the same device. At Teva Canada, we believe in the power of choice and we believe that options are important for patients and prescribers.

“From the beginning, Ajovy has offered flexible dosing options. With the launch of this new device, Ajovy now also offers different injection options.

“I see Ajovy as a complete package of care, with injection training and other support delivered through our AJOVY Teva Support Solutions (Ajovy TSS) Patient Support Program.”

Various features of Ajovy autoinjector consist of a button-free and push-down mechanism, audible cues that signal progress of administration, as well as a window that shows when the dose has been delivered.

According to the company, the autoinjector is for one-time use only and locks after use.

Ajovy is also said to be the first and only subcutaneous anti-CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) drug that secured approval in Canada, the European Union (EU) and the US that offers quarterly (225mg) or monthly (675mg) dosing regimens using either the autoinjector or prefilled syringe for the preventive treatment of migraine.