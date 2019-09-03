The CE Marked MANTA Vascular Closure Device is specifically designed for closure of large bore femoral arteriotomies following procedures utilizing devices or sheaths ranging in size from 10F to 18F (with maximum outer diameters up to 25F)

Image: Teleflex to showcase MANTA Vascular Closure Device at CIRSE 2019. Photo: Courtesy of cuteimage/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Teleflex Incorporated will showcase its Peripheral Intervention product portfolio including the Arrow OnControl Powered Bone Access System and the MANTA Vascular Closure Device at the CIRSE being held in Barcelona, Spain on September 07 – 11, 2019.

As the interventional cornerstone of Teleflex, we offer a growing portfolio of specialty-focused solutions to support interventionalists around the globe. Our products are known for their innovative ability to simplify complex procedures and common clinical challenges. Interventionalists worldwide rely on our innovative solutions, such as the MANTA Device, the OnControl System, the Hunter Biopsy Sealing Device, the Arrow-Clark VectorFlow Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter, the Turnpike Catheter, the SuperCross Microcatheter, Super Arrow-Flex Sheaths and Pronto Extraction Catheters.

The CE Marked MANTA Vascular Closure Device is specifically designed for closure of large bore femoral arteriotomies following procedures utilizing devices or sheaths ranging in size from 10F to 18F (with maximum outer diameters up to 25F). The SAFE MANTA IDE Clinical Trial demonstrated that the median time from deployment to hemostasis was 24 seconds (65 second mean time).1a Technical success was achieved in 97.7% of patients, and a single device was deployed in 99.6% of cases.1b The IDE-defined major complications1c, the primary safety end point for the study, occurred in 5.3% of patients and Valve Academic Research Consortium-2 (VARC-2) major vascular complications occurred in 4.2% of cases.1 This VARC-2 rate is lower than published rates for suture-mediated closure.

Teleflex will be running two Hands-on Device Training Sessions during the congress:

Vertebral Augmentation on Tuesday, September 10 (VA-HDT 1 from 09:30 to 11:00 & VA-HDT 2 from 12:30 to 14:00) where we will showcase our OnControl System

A closer look at closure devices on Saturday, September 7 (CD-HDT 1 from 09:30 to 11:00 & CD-HDT 2 from 12:30 to 14:00) where we will showcase the MANTA Vascular Closure Device

Clinicians worldwide rely on the quality and proven clinical utility of our peripheral intervention portfolio.

Source: Company Press Release