The data provides real-world evidence desired by patients, healthcare providers and payers on the clinical value and benefit of Eversense

Image: Senseonics’ real-world data has demonstrated potential of Eversense CGM system. Photo: courtesy of Peter Stanic from Pixabay.

Medical technology firm Senseonics’ real-world data showed that the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system delivered improved performance with safety over a 90-day sensor wear period, specifically in the low glucose ranges.

The company has announced the real-world data from the first 205 US patients using Eversense CGM.

The real-world data showed improved glycemic results, sensor accuracy, and safety with the Eversense CGM.

According to the company, the data shows that the Eversense CGM system is a valuable tool for diabetes management.

Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system

Eversense CGM is designed to be used for continually measuring glucose levels in persons aged between 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days.

Eversense CGM system features fluorescence-based sensor and smart transmitter worn over the sensor for data communication, as well as a mobile app for showing glucose values, trends and alerts.

The smart transmitter, which offers wearers with discreet on-body vibratory alerts for high and low glucose, can be removed, recharged and re-adhered without discarding the sensor.

Through a brief in-office procedure, the health care provider can insert the sensor subcutaneously in the upper arm.

Eversense CGM is expected to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions, from fall this year.

Senseonics chief medical officer Dr Francine Kaufman said: “This real-world data reflects how the Eversense CGM functions for people who choose this innovative, implantable system to manage their diabetes.

“The data shows that glucose control, as measured by time in range, is achievable and that there is minimal hypoglycemia. The high wear time and safety record demonstrate that patients are able to rely on the Eversense System in their day-to-day setting.”

In October 2016, Senseonics submitted a premarket approval (PMA) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Eversense CGM system.

Senseonics is involved in the designing, development, and commercialisation of advanced glucose monitoring products.