Supreme Screw Products, established in 1963, offers a range of medical components for different surgical applications

SSP operates two manufacturing facilities in Plainview. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Schivo, a provider of minimally invasive devices and life science systems, has acquired US-based Supreme Screw Products (SSP) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Plainview of New York, SSP offers precision machining, laser processing and assembly services for the customers in the medical device market.

Established in 1963, SSP produces a range of medical components for different surgical applications.

The company’s products are used in various procedures such as wound closure, laparoscopic surgery, orthopaedics, cardiac and spinal repair.

SSP manufactures components such as proximal and distal housings, orthopaedic surgical tools, spinal hooks and rods, anvils and anvil supports, spinal screws, dental implants, probes, bone screws and trocars.

The acquisition of SSP will allow Schivo to strengthen its development and manufacturing, as well as technical capabilities.

SSP operates two manufacturing facilities in Plainview, which will be added to Schivo’s footprint in Ireland.

Schivo also stated that SSP will complement the company’s existing capabilities for minimally invasive surgery and life sciences via the addition of micro-machining, laser processing and assembly technologies.

Schivo CEO Graham Reeves said: “Culturally, we both share a passion to serve customers with pioneering technologies coupled with exceptional quality and service.

“Additionally, the recent investment in an impressive additional 30,000 square foot facility highlights SSP’s commitment to their employees and customers and provides a great venue to serve our expanding business needs.”

Schivo is an OEM contract manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing and development of complex components, sub-assemblies, and instruments for global companies in the life sciences space.

Recently, GTCR portfolio company Corza Health has completed the acquisition of US-based medical technology firm Surgical Specialties from a consortium led by ZQ Capital and Vivo Capital.