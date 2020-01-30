DIVICOMED SRL is a leading medical equipment and accessories distributor, headquartered in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, with an established track record of success in introducing new medical technologies to the Bolivian market in areas such as liver elastography and endoscopy procedures.

Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman of the Board and CEO of SANUWAVE, stated, “The decision to appoint DIVICOMED SRL to introduce the dermaPACE system throughout the wound care market in Bolivia was made based on their prior accomplishments of introducing new medical technologies to Bolivia. This partnership will further add to SANUWAVE’s growing presence in Latin America, a region that desperately needs an effective treatment for advanced stage diabetic foot ulcers.”

The first dermaPACE® System has been shipped and training is scheduled for February.

Laura Escobar, Commercial Manager of DIVICOMED, stated, “We first learned of SANUWAVE’s innovative dermaPACE System at KIMES 2019 in Seoul, South Korea through SANUWAVE’s South Korean distributor. After the introduction to the technology and SANUWAVE we became very enthusiastic about introducing this advance wound care treatment in the Bolivia, where there are no effective treatments for diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds. In fact, public hospitals and private clinics in Bolivia receive a large number of patients with diabetic foot ulcers at advanced stages and cannot help them. In the case of public hospitals, the government is very open to deploying innovative technologies like the dermaPACE® System; this is why we are sure our partnership with SANUWAVE is going to be a successful alliance, not only in commercial terms, but also for the impact we can have on the Bolivian people suffering from chronic wounds.”