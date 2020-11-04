The components are equipped with a valve, that when activated, forms an airtight seal between the male luer and the top of the blue piston of the valve

Qosina stocks a wide selection of SmartSite needle-free valves. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Qosina is pleased to carry a variety of SmartSite™ swabbable needle-free injection sites. Featuring an ergonomic design and a smooth, flat top that can be easily disinfected, these components are equipped with a valve, that when activated, forms an airtight seal between the male luer and the top of the blue piston of the valve. This helps to prevent air bubbles or fluid leakage. The straight-through fluid path is equivalent to an 18g needle and improves the ability to flush. SmartSite™ swabbable needle-free injection sites are DEHP-free, lipid-resistant and highly chemical compatible.

Qosina offers a variety of SmartSite™ needle-free valve configurations including a vial adapter, plus female luer lock to male luer lock styles, spikes, straight connectors, Y connectors, T connectors and an extension line.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

