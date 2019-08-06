When combined with Mevion Proton Therapy Systems, the kVue One and the array of kVue inserts support clinicians in developing and managing treatments that are best suited for each patient’s specific needs

Image: Proton therapy machine at Jacobson Building, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. Photo: Courtesy of Jonathunder/Wikipedia.org

Qfix and Mevion Medical Systems are pleased to announce that a special version of the kVue One Proton couch top is now both validated and available on MEVION S250 Series Proton Therapy Systems.

When combined with Mevion Proton Therapy Systems, the kVue One and the expansive array of kVue inserts provide clinicians the flexibility to develop and manage treatments that are best suited for each patient’s specific needs.

“We are pleased to be a provider of positioning and immobilization devices for the MEVION S250 Series,” stated John Temple, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Qfix.

The kVue One proton couch top is backward compatible with all currently available kVue Inserts, reducing the traditional costs associated with the upgrading of equipment. The kVue One proton couch top is available in most major markets around the world.

“Mevion strives to provide our customers with an array of best-in-class, complementary products to fit their treatment needs. We’re happy to partner with Qfix again to offer state-of-the-art proton patient positioning devices,” said Ying Xiong, Vice President of Product Management at Mevion Medical Systems.

Source: Company Press Release