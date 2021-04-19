SonoDepot is a Florida based third-party service, maintenance, and repair organisation with deep specialisation in ultrasound equipment

Probo Medical Acquires SonoDepot. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Probo Medical (“Probo”), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, announced today the acquisition of SonoDepot, Inc. (“SonoDepot”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SonoDepot, founded in 1985, is a St. Cloud, Florida based third-party service, maintenance, and repair organization with deep specialization in ultrasound equipment. SonoDepot’s team of field service engineers have a long history of supporting hospitals, physician offices and imaging centers across the United States for their ultrasound maintenance, service and sales needs. SonoDepot, led today by Floyd McAuliffe and Jack McAuliffe, also offers ultrasound equipment leasing solutions to its customers.

“We are excited to welcome the SonoDepot team to Probo Medical,” said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical. “With their deep technical expertise across OEM models, the SonoDepot team has established themselves as one of the premier service and repair businesses in the ultrasound sector. Adding the SonoDepot field service engineers to Probo’s existing service footprint extends Probo as a coast-to-coast third-party service provider and we’re excited to support SonoDepot’s customers with the added-resources of Probo.”

SonoDepot President, Floyd McAuliffe, said, “Partnering with Probo provides SonoDepot with a proven platform and management team that will allow the business to continue to thrive into the future. With Probo’s vast inventory of ultrasound parts, probes and systems, we are excited for the positive impacts this will have on our ability to exceed our customers’ expectations. We would like to express our gratitude to the thousands of sonographers that we’ve had the joy of serving for nearly 40 years, and to our employees that have taken SonoDepot to this level.”

Jack McAuliffe, SonoDepot CEO, added, “We have known the Probo team for many years and see deep alignment, not only with respect to our business interests, but, more importantly, in a common culture that puts the customer and our employees at the center of what we do. We feel very fortunate to serve our customers and to have built the strong relationships we have with our customers over the many years of supporting their ultrasound needs. Our team is enthusiastic to continue that as part of the Probo family.”

Probo Medical is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies.

Source: Company Press Release