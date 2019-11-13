The new global innovation and development (GID) centre will help Phillips-Medisize to accelerate the creation of advanced drug delivery devices

Image: The new GID centre will help create advanced drug delivery devices. Photo: courtesy of Willfried Wende from Pixabay.

Molex company Phillips-Medisize has opened a new global innovation and development (GID) centre in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Located in Teknikerbyen of Vium, in the greater Copenhagen area, the new GID centre will be used to implement long-term growth plans for Phillips-Medisize’s advanced injection, wearable devices and connected health technologies.

Phillips-Medisize’s new GID centre to serve as an easily accessible hub for European customers

The new centre will allow Phillips-Medisize to optimise the creation of advanced and differentiated drug delivery devices for its global customers. It also serves as an easily accessible hub for its European customers.

Copenhagen is said to to an ideal location from which to access major drug delivery and connectivity resources, which complement existing Phillips-Medisize European centers in Struer of Denmark and Cambridge of UK.

Phillips-Medisize CEO and president Matt Jennings said: “The opening of our new Copenhagen GID center represents an exciting opportunity to expand our global footprint by supporting overall growth with closer proximity to current European clients, fortifying our business development efforts and attracting top talent in the region to join our growing team.”

During the first hiring phase for the new GID centre, the company will recruit 30 employees, and will expand the workforce to 100 people.

The company will recruit people with pharma and medical device expertise in project management, quality assurance, regulatory affairs and engineering development across mechanical, software and electronics.

Phillips-Medisize already manages GID sites in Europe, North American and Asia. It recently opened a GID centre in Bangalore, India.

Phillips-Medisize is a provider of innovation, development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device market segments.

In October this year, Phillips-Medisize signed an agreement with an undisclosed biotechnology firm to manufacture a wearable, electronic-enabled device that combines single-use, disposable technology for subcutaneous drug delivery of a post-phase III development-stage combination drug.