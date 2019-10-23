Phillips-Medisize is responsible for providing commercialisation services from its manufacturing site in Hudson, Wisconsin, US, following receipt of the FDA approval

Phillips-Medisize, a company of Molex, has signed an agreement with an undisclosed biotechnology firm to manufacture a wearable, electronic-enabled device that combines single-use, disposable technology for subcutaneous drug delivery of a post-phase III development-stage combination drug.

The hockey puck-sized product, which is under development, can either attach to the patient’s body through an adhesive patch or can be worn near the infusion site and needed to be replaced in every two days.

Phillips-Medisize CEO and president Matt Jennings said: “This exciting new contract taps over 13 years of Phillips-Medisize’s combination product expertise, which includes cold chain drug handling and first programs with API handling.

“We have experience in manufacturing both combination and electronic-enabled drug delivery devices, and this is our first product submitted for FDA approval that includes both.”

Phillips-Medisize will handle pre-filled drug cartridges for the new device

Under the contract, Phillips-Medisize will provide the final assembly, testing and quality control for the product and will handle the pre-filled drug cartridge that fits inside the device.

In addition, the company is also responsible for providing commercialisation services from its manufacturing site in Hudson, Wisconsin, US, following receipt of the FDA approval.

Phillips-Medisize said that it has involved many of its facilities for manufacturing the combination product in various stages including moulding, assembly, drug handling, labelling, and reconciliation. The product is planned to be launched in the second half of 2020.

The company believes that the new device has a strong potential to become a connected health platform in the future, by embedding low-cost connectivity to capture and communicate data between patient and provider in order to help monitor adherence.

Phillips-Medisize is a development and manufacturing solutions provider for the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device and speciality commercial market segments, supported by the combined global resources of Molex and its parent company Koch Industries.

Furthermore, the firm has the core knowledge of integrating design, moulding, electronics, and automation, to provide advanced manufacturing solutions.