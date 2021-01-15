The new solutions will leverage digital health technologies, advanced informatics and mobile, AI-enabled ultrasound diagnostics

Philips and Merck have collaborated to develop digital solutions for personalised fertility treatment. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Health technology company Royal Philips has entered into a multi-year partnership with science and technology firm Merck for the development of clinical-grade digital solutions to advance personalised fertility treatment.

Philips stated that digital health and virtual care technologies have played a significant role during the Covid-19 pandemic in keeping patients and their care teams in virtual contact.

The new solutions to be developed by the two companies will leverage digital health technologies, advanced informatics and mobile, AI-enabled ultrasound diagnostics to help clinicians offer better fertility treatment to patients and maximise the chances of conception.

Digital technologies, including remote patient monitoring, cloud-based services and AI, enable to achieve better patient outcomes, better patient and staff experiences, said the company.

Royal Philips chief innovation and strategy officer Jeroen Tas said: “The journey for aspiring parents is sometimes a difficult one, and by collaborating with Merck, a world leader in fertility treatment, we aim to develop integrated digital solutions that improve the patient experience and can ultimately have a positive impact on health outcomes.

“This partnership builds on our expertise in maternal and fetal monitoring, our Pregnancy+ and Baby+ consumer engagement apps, our leading ultrasound solutions and our HealthSuite Cloud/AI platform.”

