The collaboration will develop compatibility of Philips’ MR Ingenia 3.0T and 1.5T systems with the InSightec Exablate Neuro platform

Philips, InSightec partner on MR-guided ultrasound technology. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Global health technology firm Royal Philips and acoustic energy firm InSightec have entered into a collaboration to expand access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for incisionless neurosurgery.

Through the partnership, the companies will develop compatibility between Philips’ advanced MR systems and InSightec’s Exablate Neuro platform.

Also, the companies will support expanded access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for the treatment of Essential Tremor and other neurological disorders.

MR-guided focused ultrasound uses high-intensity sound waves, guided by magnetic resonance imaging, to target and treat the area of the brain responsible for the tremor.

Essential Tremor is a neurological condition characterised by the shaking of the hands, head and voice, and sometimes the shaking of the legs and trunk.

Philips MR general manager Arjen Radder said: “As a leading innovator in MR imaging to support precise diagnosis and targeted therapies, we continue to expand the role of MR in providing precision guidance for minimally invasive therapy solutions into new treatment areas.

“By partnering with InSightec we are expanding access to Philips’ advanced MR capabilities to a wider range of healthcare providers, including neurosurgery practices both in-hospital and in outpatient settings, as well as the global research community. Together, we aim to advance towards clear care pathways with predictable outcomes for every patient.”

Philips and InSightec will commercialise the compatible systems in 2023

The partnership aims to develop compatibility between the InSightec Exablate Neuro platform and Philips’ MR Ingenia Elition 3.0T, Ingenia 3.0T and Ingenia 1.5T systems.

It also includes the Ambition 1.5T MR, the first and only commercially available fully sealed magnet for more productive, helium-free operations.

Expanded access to the advanced treatment option is capable of significantly improving the patient and staff experience, enhance health outcomes and reduce the cost of care, said the company.

The companies are planning to roll out the compatible systems into the market in 2023, enabling both existing and new customers access the compatible systems offering.

InSightec CEO and board of directors chairman Maurice R Ferré said: “InSightec is committed to expanding patient access for MR-guided focused ultrasound, which is rapidly being adopted as a standard of care worldwide for treating Essential Tremor, as well as continuing to develop a research pipeline for the treatment of many other disorders.

“Partnering with Philips will help increase adoption of our innovative technology to transform patient care.”