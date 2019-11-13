Philips has developed IntelliSpace Cognition under a quality management system for medical devices and has subjected it to stringent usability testing

Image: Philips launched cognitive assessment platform IntelliSpace Cognition. Photo: Courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Netherlands-based international conglomerate Royal Philips has launched its new cognitive assessment platform IntelliSpace Cognition in the US.

The new IntelliSpace Cognition has been designed to help healthcare professionals in assessing cognitive impairment, by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its cloud-based HealthSuite Digital Platform, said the comapny.

Philips chief innovation and strategy officer Jeroen Tas said: “While dealing with the rising tide of neurological disease remains a great challenge, our solution will facilitate robust and reliable cognitive assessment with greater efficiency and scale than traditional methods.

“Combining this with imaging-based diagnostics we aim to offer care providers more meaningful insights into the health of their patients and potentially open up new possibilities for treatment in the future.”

IntelliSpace Cognition offers direct access to detailed information about a patient’s cognition

IntelliSpace Cognition is set to automate and enhance the existing neuropsychological tests, offering new insights for clinicians treating patients with neurological conditions.

In addition, the device facilitates direct access to detailed information about a patient’s cognition, along with quantitative longitudinal data, and helps in evaluating disease progression and treatment efficacy.

The health technology firm said that it has collected insights from both neurologists and neuropsychologists to design the device in an iterative manner and make sure it fits into the majority of existing workflows.

Philips has developed the device under a quality management system for medical devices and has subjected it to stringent usability testing.

Furthermore, the company has conducted a monitored clinical trial to validate the digital cognitive tests and collect normative data from healthy individuals that reflect the US population.

The first neurology practice using IntelliSpace Cognition has been carried out at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York, US.

DENT Neurologic Institute CEO Joseph Fritz said: “There is a real need for quantitative measures to assess the cognitive impairment of people with neurological disease. Computerized tools and intelligent algorithms offer new opportunities in this area to improve care.

“The depth of information now available and the efficiency with which we can perform assessments can be very helpful for providing feedback to patients and families sooner and developing treatment plans more quickly.”