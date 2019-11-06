The EarlyVue VS30 monitor helps clinicians to view vitals at the bedside or remotely through a new monitor-to-monitor data sharing feature

Image: Philips has introduced new EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor. Photo: courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Health technology company Royal Philips has expanded its General Care solutions portfolio with the introduction of new EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor.

Philips has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administrtaion (FDA) for the EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor. It is now commercially available in the US.

EarlyVue VS30 is designed for early patient intervention in general care settings

By using automated early warning scoring (EWS) feature, the EarlyVue VS30 system will collect critical vital signs and calculate risk-based alerts to help clinicians identify subtle signs of patient deterioration.

The EarlyVue VS30 system’s point-of-care alert capability will allow clinicians in general care settings to better communicate with caregivers for timely intervention and patient care.

EarlyVue VS30 monitor’s advanced connectivity capability will also enable clinicians to view vitals at the bedside or remotely through a new monitor-to-monitor data sharing feature.

Philips’ new monitor acquires patient data and securely transmits it directly into the hospital’s EMR to help minimise errors and support gap-free patient records for the improvement of patient outcomes.

Philips monitoring and analytics business leader Peter Ziese said: “With preventable patient adverse events and clinical workflow issues on the rise, it’s imperative that the healthcare industry looks for ways to alleviate these challenges.

“Integrated technology with smart algorithms, like EarlyVue VS30, can benefit both clinicians and patients by limiting transcription errors and providing early risk-based alerts for timely interventions – allowing clinicians to, confidently and proactively deliver care.”

In October, Philips has introduced a new predictive algorithm, Sentry Score, for the adult intensive care unit (ICU).

The company has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for high acuity virtual care venues with the launch of Sentry Score. It is the newest addition to the suite of Clinical Performance Applications in the Philips eCareManager enterprise telehealth software platform.