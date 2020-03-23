The products include vital signs monitors, portable ventilators and medical consumables for non-invasive and invasive ventilation

Patient being treated with Philips V60 Plus. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Dutch health technology firm Royal Philips has increased the production of select critical care products and solutions to support the diagnosis and treatment of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the company, the most required health technology products to combat COVID-19 include patient vital signs monitors and portable ventilators and medical consumables for non-invasive and invasive ventilation to treat a broad range of respiratory conditions.

To help address the preparedness, response and recovery needs of COVID-19, Philips is offering a range of diagnostic imaging systems including CT, mobile diagnostic X-ray, and ultrasound to help diagnose and assess respiratory conditions.

In addition, the company is offering hospital telehealth solutions to monitor and manage patients in the intensive care unit, and telehealth solutions to connect caregivers and patients at home.

Royal Philips CEO Frans van Houten said: “In line with Philips’ mission to improve people’s lives, we want to help as many healthcare providers as possible to deal with the growing numbers of critical COVID-19 patients.

“There is an unprecedented global demand for medical equipment to help diagnose and treat patients with COVID-19. We are working around the clock to double our hospital ventilator production within the next eight weeks and we are aiming for a four-fold increase by the third quarter.”

Philips is mobilising its network of certified materials components suppliers

Philips said that it has advanced the production of hospital ventilators and intends to double production within the next eight weeks and achieve a four-fold increase by the third quarter of 2020.

In addition, it is mobilising its international network of certified materials components suppliers, and manufacturing sites in North America, Europe and Asia to help support in the critical situation.

Philips’ efforts to increase the production include hiring additional manufacturing employees and shifting current employees immediately, adding manufacturing lines and increasing the number of shift.

In addition, the company is working closely with suppliers to secure materials for increased production at manufacturing sites, leveraging its advanced capabilities to address the increased demand, and is engaging with third party contract manufacturers.

Houten added: “We are actively engaging with the medical technology industry, governments, the World Health Organization and other health authorities to safeguard the production expansion of materials, components and final products, as well as their shipment between countries.

“We are calling on all these parties to help us in our endeavor to save lives by accelerating deliveries. We believe in fair allocation of scarce medical equipment to those that need it the most, while we are ramping up to supply other regions in the coming months.”