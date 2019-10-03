Excellagen is an FDA- 510(k) cleared Cellular Tissue Product with an indication for the management of wounds including Diabetic Foot Ulcers, VSUs

Image: Olaregen Therapeutix launches Excellagen Wound Conforming Matrix 3.0 cc pre-filled syringe. Photo: Courtesy of saulhm from Pixabay.

Generex Biotechnology is pleased to announce that their subsidiary, Olaregen Therapeutix, launched the Excellagen 3.0 cc pre-filled syringe, which is specifically designed for use in the surgical suite. The addition of the 3cc size to the Excellagen product line will allow vascular surgeons to treat larger, hard to heal wounds like venous leg ulcers or venous stasis ulcers (VLUs or VSUs), which affect 1% of the adult population and 3.6% of people older than 65 years. (Ulcers.2013;2013:413604).

In the United States, VSUs have been estimated to contribute to significant direct and indirect healthcare and personal costs including loss of productivity, which accounts for more than 2 million days of absence from work and decreased quality of life. VSUs reportedly incur treatment costs of approximately $3 billion per year (Ulcers. 2013;2013:413604). Failure to treat VSUs may lead to severe complications including infection and/or amputation and increased risk of morbidity and mortality.

Excellagen is an FDA- 510(k) cleared Cellular Tissue Product with an indication for the management of wounds including Diabetic Foot Ulcers, VSUs, and fifteen other wound management indications. Excellagen 3.0 cc is a ready to use 3-dimensional wound conforming matrix that supports a favorable wound healing environment for hard to heal wounds. It is designed to accelerate granulation and tissue growth by providing a structural scaffold for cellular migration and proliferation, activating platelets, and triggering the localized release of endogenous growth factors including Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF), a key biological mediator of wound healing.

John Sentman, Vice President Business Strategy at Olaregen Therapeutix stated, “The Excellagen 3.0 cc syringe applicator provides surgeons with a cellular tissue product that is easy to use and apply for large, hard to heal wounds, without the cutting and suturing required for graft-based products. Additionally, with our variable size options of 0.5, 0.8, and now 3.0 cc’s, surgeons can choose the size that is appropriate to the patient’s individual wound, reducing waste and cost. We are excited about the expanded market opportunities that the 3.0 cc Excellagen offers. In addition to our focus on the vascular surgery market, we see the 3.0 cc Excellagen providing additional benefits for the management of 2nd degree burns, pressure ulcers, and post Moh’s surgical wounds.”

Source: Company Press Release