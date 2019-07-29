Neural Analytics has partnered with NGK SPARK PLUG a Japan-based company that specializes in comprehensive ceramics processing, which holds the world’s leading share of spark plugs, automotive sensors and a broad lineup of packaging, bio ceramics and industrial ceramics.

Image: Neural Analytics and NGK SPARK PLUG form partnership. Photo: Courtesy of Neural Analytics, Inc.

This strategic partnership allows Neural Analytics to further their manufacturing capabilities and expand upon their global footprint.

Neural Analytics is at the forefront of the medical robotics industry by offering cutting-edge technologies such as the Lucid Robotic System (LRS). As the first of its kind, the system combines the Lucid M1 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound System with the NeuralBot System to create an autonomous robotic transcranial doppler (rTCD) platform that is designed to non-invasively search, measure and display objective brain blood flow information in real-time. Through its algorithm, analytics and autonomous robotics, the technology provides valuable information that can identify pathologies such as Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), a form of right-to-left shunt.

“This strategic partnership between Neural Analytics and NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. is built on a shared vision for the future of global healthcare and a foundation of common values. We are honored with this opportunity and look forward to learning from our new partners how they have built a great global enterprise,” said Leo Petrossian, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neural Analytics.

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. has vast manufacturing expertise in ultra-high precision ceramics. With this partnership, both companies are committed in working together to build high quality products at a reasonable cost to allow greater access to technologies like the Lucid Robotic System.

“I am very pleased with this strategic partnership with Neural Analytics,” said Toru Matsui, Executive Vice President of NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. “This, combined with a shared vision, is an exciting opportunity for both companies. This alliance enables the acceleration of their great technology to the greater market.”

This follows Neural Analytics’ recent announcement of their Series C round close, led by Alpha Edison. In total, the company has raised approximately $70M in total funding to date and are committed to advancing brain healthcare through transformative technology to empower clinicians with the critical information needed to make clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes.

Source: Company Press Release